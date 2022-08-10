Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor Recalls Being Suspended From School Due To Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are going to feature in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. It will be the first time they will be appearing on the show together. Last year, Sonam Kapoor came with her siblings Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and this time, she is accompanying her cousin Arjun, with whom she shares a close bond. Speaking of which, during their appearance on KWK 7, Sonam recalled an incident when a bully in her school asked her to leave the basketball court and inadvertently turned to Arjun for help. However, things didn't go as planned.

Narrating what happened later, Arjun Kapoor said, "I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like that. I imagined it would be like Shah Rukh Khan in Josh where two gangs fight, but I just got socked in the eye! I had a black eye, and I got suspended because I abused him.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar shared the promo on his Instagram handle, offering a glimpse to the fans of the upcoming episode. In the promo, KJo asks Sonam, "How many friends of hers has Arjun Kapoor slept with", she said, "I am not discussing it, between my brothers, there's no one left." On hearing this, Arjun said: "What kind of sister are you? What are you saying about us? Why does it feel like I have been called on the show for being trolled by Sonam."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has several films in his kitty - The Lady Killer and Kuttey.