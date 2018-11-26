Koffee With Karan 6: Why Arjun Reddy Actor Vijay Deverakonda Is Trending

Vijay Deverakonda is best-known for 2017 film Arjun Reddy (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights If you were to wake up one day as a male actor, who would that be: KJo "Vijay Deverakonda and I'd do a film with me," Janhvi said "He's extremely talented," Janhvi added

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda found one of the top spots on Monday's trends list, after actress Janhvi Kapoor, who appeared on Koffee With Karan 6, said he is extremely talented. On Sunday's episode of Koffee With Karan 6, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Janhvi shared the couch with brother Arjun Kapoor. During the rapid fire round, Karan asked Janhvi, "If you were to wake up one day as a male actor, who would that be and why?" To which, Janhvi instantly replied, "Vijay Deverakonda and I'd do a film with me." After Janhvi's reply, Karan Johar introduced Vijay as the Arjun Reddy actor and Janhvi added, "He's extremely talented."

2017's Telugu film Arjun Reddy gave Vijay Deverakonda instant popularity, for which he also won a Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Telugu). Arjun Reddy is currently being remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh and stars Shahid Kapoor as the lead star. Geetha Govindam, Mahanati and NOTA are some of Vijay Deverakonda's other films.

Several unconfirmed reports are also doing the rounds on the Internet which state that Vijay Deverakonda is also keen on working with Janhvi Kapoor and asked one of his film's team to approach her.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut this year with Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter (Shahid Kapoor's brother). Shashank Khaitan directed Dhadak while it was produced by Karan Johar. He will now direct Janhvi in Takht, also starring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and others.