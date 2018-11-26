Koffee With Karan 6: Janhvi Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Spill The Beans On Their Equation, Relationship Status And More

Arjun Kapoor with Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Koffee With Karan 6. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

The sixth episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 6 can be termed as slightly unconventional. The guests for tonight's episode were siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the duo owned every second of the show. The initial segment on the show was largely dominated by conversations about their families and the bond that they share, to the extent that show's host Karan Johara said, "Guys this has become a family show." However, the episode got interesting after KJo started questioning Arjun and Janhvi about their respective relationships. KJo wanted some fiery answers and he got some, most of them from Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut on the show this year and even won the hamper.

Janhvi's Rapid Fire Rehearsals

Who doesn't love the often dreaded Rapid Fire round of the show but Jahvi Kapoor literally grew up rehearsing for the same. We are not kidding. During the show, Janhvi confessed that she used to rehearse for the show.

Dad's Kids

Arjun and Janhvi made an interesting revelation about their filmmaker father Boney Kapoor and told KJo that Arjun and Anshula (Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona Shourie) and Janhvi and Khushi ( Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters) have a family group called 'Dad's Kids' and Boney Kapoor is the most active member . Adding to Arjun's comment, Janhvi said that their father often sends his own throwback pictures on the group.

"Ishaan Khatter is always around Janhvi!"

We are not saying this, it was Arjun's statement. When Karan asked Janhvi if she is dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter, she quickly denied it. KJo said, "Conjecture is that you are dating Ishaan Khatter" Janhvi's response was: "I am not." However, Arjun chanced upon the opportunity and teased Janhvi saying, "But he's always around her!"

Arjun Kapoor Is Not Single

After much ado, Arjun accepted that he is "not single." However, the Namaste England actor did not reveal if he is actually dating his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora or somebody else.

Janhvi's Obsession With Fish

We discovered something new and totally bizarre about Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi's friend referred to her as a low-key kleptomaniac and revealed that the Dhadak actress was obsessed with stealing fishes, especially dead fishes.

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 6 will witness star couple and Karan Johar's close friends Kajol and Ajay Devgn on the Koffee couch.