Aamir Khan On Shooting PK Radio Scene Naked: 'I Didn't Feel Embarrassed'

A poster of PK. (File Photo)

The Great India Kapil Show's recent episode featuring Aamir Khan was a laugh riot. During his conversation with comedian Kapil Sharma, the actor talked about the famous radio scene from his film PK. In case you missed it, in this particular scene Aamir's character is nude and uses only a radio to cover his genitals. The star shared that director Rajkumar Hirani had informed him that he would be provided with a pair of shorts resembling an abdominal guard for the scene. The actor recalled, “On the shooting day, I wore those shorts. I came out with the radio. Raju had said no phones on the set. He hid everyone's phone. I had to run in that scene. Till the time I was walking, it was okay, but when I had to run...when I would run, the shorts would come off because it was fixed by tape.”

Aamir Khan continued, “I faced a lot of difficulty in that shot. I had to run fast, but I couldn't. After one or two attempts, I told Raju, ‘Hatta yaar [Let's remove it.]' I wanted to give the perfect shot. So I chucked it aside. I told everyone to go far behind the camera, and I ran. I used to think that it would be really weird to walk naked on the set. We are not used to it. I used to feel anxious about how I would do it. Everyone would be watching. I was feeling very embarrassed.”

“I swear, when I came on the set, I just wanted to work, and my shot was getting messed up. So I told Raju, ‘These are unimportant things. What's the big deal if you see me naked? We need to get the shot.' I didn't feel embarrassed at that time. I was also shocked that I did it,” Aamir Khan added.

Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2023 film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The movie also featured Kareena Kapoor in a significant role. Recently, Aamir produced Laapataa Ladies, a film directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao.