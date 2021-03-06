'Knock-Knock': Sara Ali Khan Is Back With Her Jokes, Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Still Not A Fan

Sara and Ibrahim in a still from the video. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan posted a video with Ibrahim

Ibrahim celebrated his 20th birthday on Friday

Sara and Ibrahim frequently feature on each other's profiles

There is absolutely no escaping Sara Ali Khan's knock-knock jokes, not for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at least. For the uninitiated, the actress maintains a series of knock-knock jokes on her Instagram profile, in which she shares jokes. In the goofy video, Sara can be seen cracking these jokes and well, Ibrahim Ali Khan's expressions say it all. Sara begins the video with her signature "knock-knock." To which Ibrahim replied, "Who's that." Sara jokingly adds, "Abby." When a clueless Ibrahim asked her "Abby who" then Sara sang, "Abby birthday to you." What followed was a series of more knock-knock jokes. "Knock Knock," Sara Ali Khan captioned the post.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

On Ibrahim's 20th birthday, Sara made a lot of promises to her brother Ibrahim. She wrote in her caption: "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst Google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes."

See her post here:

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are the kids of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. Their father is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut with the 2108 film Kedarnath, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.