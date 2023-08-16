'Klin Kaara's First Independence Day': How Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni's Baby Daughter Celebrated

Upasana shared this image. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Of all the Independence Day posts on social media, this one is extra cute. Why, you ask? Well, it features superstar Ram Charan and Upasana's baby daughter Klin Kaara. On Tuesday, Upasana shared a set of pictures, in which baby Klin Kaara can be seen curled up in her grandmother Shobana Kamineni's arms as she hoists the flag. Upasana captioned the post, "Priceless moments with Amama and Thatha. Klin Kaara's first Independence Day. #jaihind #harghartiranga." The post was flooded with heart emojis from Upasana's Instafam.

How cute is the picture? Take a look:

Last month, Shobana Kamineni had posted a super cute picture on her daughter Upasana's birthday, which features Ram Charan and Upasana with their baby daughter Klin Kaara and their pet pooch Rhyme. Shobana Kamineni captioned the post, "Happiest of birthdays Upsi. You have given dad, me and our entire generation the gift of becoming grandparents to the sweetest baby Kaara. Love you lots... And happy one month birthday baby Kaara it's been a month of joy."

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few weeks ago, Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony and the caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents."

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday earlier this year.