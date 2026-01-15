'KK Didn't Smoke Or Drink, Last Person You Expect To Have A Heart Attack', Says Shaan After Recalling His Shocking Death

KK's death in 2022 left the Indian music industry shaken. Recently, singer Shaan reflected on the tragic loss during an appearance on the Maniesh Paul podcast, opening up about his deep bond with KK and how the incident changed his outlook on health and life.

'KK Never Used To Have Heavy Food', Said Shaan

Speaking about KK's lifestyle, Shaan revealed that the singer was the last person anyone would expect to suffer a heart attack. "KK didn't smoke or drink. He never used to have heavy food and had no problems with cholesterol. He used to do swimming and yoga, so he would be the last person you would ever expect to have a heart attack. He never used to do a lot of shows even. During that time, he was doing back-to-back college shows, and that too because they were in the same city," he said.

Shaan admitted that the entire fraternity was shaken, as KK had no visible risk factors that could explain such a sudden medical emergency.

Shaan On His Bond With KK

Shaan went on to describe the closeness he shared with KK, recalling how their professional journeys were deeply intertwined.

"He was in top form, and his voice was at its peak at that point. He was gone too soon, and we lost out on his voice so much. Of course I was very close to him. I think I have sung the most amount of duets with him, more than Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan or Alka Yagnik. We did over 20 songs together, and at least a dozen of them have been superhit songs. Not just songs, but we have done a lot of shows together, and we travelled together a lot as well," he said.

He further shared how KK's death affected him on a personal level. "We all used to do so many shows, travel non-stop, and attend after-show parties, and we never thought of all this. But after this happened, my family got very worried. I had an MRI done, because if something like this can happen to KK...We were all shocked, and I refused to believe it when I got to know about it. His voice still rings in my head," Shaan said.

KK died on May 31, 2022, after performing at a live concert in Kolkata.

