Kiran Rao's Close Encounter With Fire Paan Is Both Epic And LOL

Kiran Rao shared this image. (courtesy: KiranRao)

Director Kiran Rao is not one to shy away from challenges, even if they are culinary. Amidst the promotions of her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, the filmmaker was seen sampling the viral fire paan at a stall in Delhi. For context, fire paan is a clove-stuffed betel leaf lit on fire. It is usually shoved into people's mouths by the paan-makers themselves and has gone viral on social media for marrying an Indian gastronomical classic with an element of danger. As anyone new to the concept, Kiran Rao is also seen to be intimidated by the prospect of engulfing a burning paan. The video begins with Kiran Rao asking the others about the sweet treat. When the concept is introduced to her and she is encouraged to try it, a hesitant Kiran Rao says: “In case I die…Might as well, while it is burning, have the right flavours; if you can taste it.”

As her group of friends begin recording her, Kiran Rao says, “Now I am under pressure, bro.”

Then Kiran Rao is seen asking the vendor how he came up with the idea. To this, the vendor says, “YouTube se,” leaving Kiran Rao chuckling in delight. The vendor also claims that it is safe for even a six-month-old baby and is met with a look of disbelief from Kiran Rao and others.

Kiran Rao is also seen asking the vendor about the ingredients and expresses disappointment, albeit in a fun way, as he adds strawberries to the paan. “This is not going well,” she says, as she spots the strawberry.

Once the paan is ready, the vendor asks Kiran Rao to open her mouth wide and asks her not to move back. The vendor then shoves the paan into her mouth and she chews on in amazement. She is then seen telling the vendor, “Hurt toh nahi hua lekin taste iska…kyu strawberry kyu dala. Taste iska thoda acha ho sakta hai par concept acha hai [It does not hurt but why did you add strawberry? The taste can be better but the concept is great].”

Sharing the clip, Kiran Rao wrote: “This gentleman outside PVR Plaza in CP makes this Fire Paan thing that I was coerced into trying by Shuro. I have to say I prefer regular paan without the gimmicks, but it's an experience (!) and the paanwala was really sweet, so if you're into adventure (and camphor in your paan) then go for it!... Thanks for the video evidence @ishantankha @kanainppayat and @poojaa_kumarr.”

The entire episode and the interactions between Kiran Rao and the vendor struck a chord with her social media followers, who flooded the comments section with compliments. “She is speaking just like Aamir. Cute!” referring to Kiran Rao's superstar ex-husband Aamir Khan.

“Kiran toooo good...your expressions were awesome. Superb. Good experience,” said another.

“Cuteness overloaded. So simple and down to earth,” gushed another. “Fiery welcome in Delhi,” said another.

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao also revealed that Aamir Khan was keen to feature in Laapata Ladies, in the role that has been essayed by Ravi Kishan. Explaining that Aamir Khan, with whom she shares a warm friendship, had auditioned for the role, Kiran Rao told ANI: “Aamir loved the character and auditioned for it as well. But I felt that since he is a star, there would be more expectations from the character if he were to essay that role. Aamir was bringing a star baggage to the character. So, we wanted someone so fit for the role that you cannot make out what he does next. Ravi Kishan is amazing, I felt that there could not be a better Manohar than him…In a way, Aamir helped a lot because he supported the idea of having fresh actors so that the viewers are pleasantly surprised and find some new things in the character and what Ravi Kishan brings to it. When you see stars, you understand that this is a hero and that is a villain. However, we had to keep the suspense till the end.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in 2005 and welcomed their son Azad in 2011. Announcing their separation in 2021, the two stated they would always be family to one another. An excerpt from their separation announcement reads, “Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other…We [Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao] remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have worked together in films such as Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly and Dangal.Laapataa Ladies, which has been co-produced by Aamir Khan, will hit the theatres on March 1.