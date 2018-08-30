Kiran Rao On Comeback As A Director: 'Kept Giving Excuses That Azad Is Small But It's High Time'

Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao and Azad photographed outside his Mumbai residence

Kiran Rao, who had directed her first and only project seven years ago, "promised" fans that she will be back soon with another film, news agency IANS reported. The 44-year-old director-producer, who made her last film Dobi Ghat in 2011, said that she has been excusing herself from directing films for a while considering Azad's age but now she is gearing up for her next project. "I know it has been quite some time that I have not made a film and kept giving excuses that my baby is small, but I think this is high time that I have to put it (a film) out there," IANS quoted Kiran as saying. Kiran Rao is married to actor Aamir Khan and they are parents to 6-year-old Azad.

Kiran Rao revealed that she was working on eight different story ideas for the last seven years and finally she has a script. "I was working on eight story ideas but none of them satisfied me in the end. I was working around it for the last seven years. But I promise that I have finally zeroed in on one and I am finishing the script and gearing up for the film," she added. Kiran Rao did not reveal anything about the plot of the story or whom she intends to cast in her next film.

Dhobi Ghat featured Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra and Kriti Malhotra. The story revolved around four people based in Mumbai, whose lives get intertwined unknowingly. Dhobi Ghat was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2010. Though the film received critical acclaim, Dhobi Ghat failed to do remarkable business at the box office.

Kiran Rao is also a producer and has backed films such as The Ship of Theseus along with co-producing bigger projects such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, both of which featured Aamir Khan.

(With inputs from IANS)