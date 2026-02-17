Kiran Rao Diagnosed With Chikungunya, Shares Health Update: "Taking It Slow"

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has revealed that she is currently recovering from chikungunya and is resting at home.

What's Happening

The director shared the update through her Instagram Stories, where she posted a photograph of herself lying down with her cat beside her.

Giving followers a glimpse into her recovery, Kiran Rao wrote, "Ok folks, I now have chikungunya. And yes, Miri is an excellent paramedic, timely monitoring her mamma's fever."

She also shared another image showing a book, a thermometer and a card placed next to her bedside.

Despite feeling unwell, Rao said she is trying to remain positive and take adequate rest. She highlighted the intensity of the symptoms in a follow-up note.

She wrote, "Taking it slow, admiring my friends' cards, and catching up on my reading - when I can hold up the book! "I know you know this but the joint pain is so TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS!"

Add image caption here

Background

Kiran Rao began her career as an assistant director on the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. She later assisted him on Swades: We, the People. Before that, she had a brief appearance in Dil Chahta Hai.

She also worked as second assistant director with Mira Nair on the internationally acclaimed Monsoon Wedding.

Rao made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat, which released under Aamir Khan Productions in January 2011. She also lent her voice to the Marathi song 'Toofan Aalaya', the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup Anthem.

Her most recent film, Laapataa Ladies, was selected as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Rao was previously married to superstar Aamir Khan.