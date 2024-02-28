BRB, Still Laughing Over Kiran Rao And Aamir Khan Getting Turbans Tied For Laapataa Ladies Promotion

Kiran Rao shared this image (courtesy: raodyness)

It would not be wrong to say that Kiran Rao is having a great time promoting her latest directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies. For the promotional campaign, the filmmaker has not only been joined by her cast but also her co-producer and ex-husband, superstar Aamir Khan. Now, in a new fun video, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan and the team including actors Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Sparsh Srivastav can be seen sporting colourful turbans. The director has documented the entire process, in which she is seen excitedly asking questions as she gets her turban tied. “Kya baat hai! Abhi koi mujhe role do bhai… like Rani Lakshmibai,” Kiran Rao declares as she sees herself in the turban. She is also seen introducing the artist who tied the turban, to her Instagram family.

After Kiran Rao, we also see Aamir Khan and the cast flaunting their turbans. Kiran Rao let the video do all the talking and skipped the caption. Actress Zayn Khan, who is Aamir Khan's niece, gushed, “Matched your hair.”

Check out the video here:

Earlier, Kiran Rao had also shared a fun picture of the team wearing the turbans. They are also all dressed in cool T-shirts featuring the film's branding. The post, dropped in collaboration with the talent management team Spice Social, came with the caption, “Our power-packed Laapataa Ladies cast striking a fun pose with our favourite Aamir Khan. Exclusively only on Spice Social.”

In another video, we also saw Kiran Rao try the famous fire paan when in Delhi to promote the film. In the clip, she is seen intrigued and intimidated by the prospect of swallowing a burning paan. Finally agreeing to try the sweet treat, Kiran Rao says: “In case I die…Might as well, while it is burning, have the right flavours; if you can taste it.”

When she finally does try the paan, Kiran Rao tells the vendor, “Hurt toh nahi hua lekin taste iska…kyu strawberry kyu dala. Taste iska thoda acha ho sakta hai par concept acha hai [It does not hurt but why did you add strawberry? The taste can be better but the concept is great].”

In her caption, Kiran Rao said: “This gentleman outside PVR Plaza in CP makes this Fire Paan thing that I was coerced into trying by Shuro. I have to say I prefer regular paan without the gimmicks, but it's an experience (!) and the paanwala was really sweet, so if you're into adventure (and camphor in your paan) then go for it!... Thanks for the video evidence @ishantankha @kanainppayat and @poojaa_kumarr.”

Laapataa Ladies will hit the theatres on March 1.






