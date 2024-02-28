Laapataa Ladies Screening: Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Pose Together On The Red Carpet

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pictured at the screening.

Bollywood stars had a busy Tuesday night, courtesy the screening of Laapataa Ladies in Mumbai. Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan, is slated to release on March 1 in theatres. Ahead of the film's release, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai last night. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were pictured together on the red carpet last night. Kiran Rao was her usual stunning self in a yellow saree, while Aamir Khan complemented her in a black outfit. The guests also included Sunny Deol, Kajol, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare.

See the pictures from the screening here:

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan also shared a clip from the screening. The film's director Kiran Rao can be heard saying in the video, "I am so happy you all are here."

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."