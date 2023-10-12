Kiran Kumar Opens Up About Old Flame Rekha: 'She Has A Heart Of Gold'

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: 4331Subhash)

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has said that Rekha “has a heart of gold”. The actor, in a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, also mentioned that he would “love to talk to her [Rekha]”. FYI: The two were rumoured to be in a relationship. Kiran Kumar said, “Rekha ji is a lovely person, she has a heart of gold and the face of a diva. I fail to understand how she can manage to look the way she looks now, after all these years. She's a person I have a lot of reverence for. I haven't crossed paths with her in a long time, but she's somebody whom I'll always cherish in my heart, that's it.” Rekha celebrated her 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Kiran Kumar was also asked how the veteran actress had helped him evolve in his career. Without wasting a second, Kiran Kumar said that no one is responsible for his growth. The actor added, “I am responsible for my own growth…All the women I have met in my life, each one has helped me evolve as a person. All of them. There isn't one person in particular who has made me grow. My successes are my own, my failures are my own. I won't attribute them to anybody.”

Kiran Kumar confessed that he would “love to talk to her [Rekha]”. The actor added he doesn't want to rush into it. “I don't want to get in touch with her. I don't want to call her up and say, ‘Ma'am, I want to meet you'. I don't want to do that. She has her own life, and I have mine. If destiny desires, we will meet and talk as friends. That woman has a heart of gold, dil ki sona hain woh,”he said.

In the same interview, Kiran Kumar was asked about a comment he made in the 1975 issue of Stardust magazine. As per an Indian Express report, the actor had said, “I hate her when she [Rekha] imitates my ex-girlfriend's voice and calls me on the phone.” Replying to Siddharth Kanan, Kiran Kumar said, “Nothing like this ever happened. I don't even know who this ex-girlfriend could have been. I don't know anything about this. She is too big a person to do that. She would never demean somebody. She never did anything like this, nor would she ever do it in the future.”