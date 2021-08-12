Kim Sharma And Her 'Mid-Week Spin.' See Pole Dance Video

Kim Sharma in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: kimsharmaofficial)

Actress Kim Sharma, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, loves to sweat it out in the gym. However, her latest Instagram entry is a bit different. It happens to be a video from a pole dancing session. In the video, Kim can be seen sliding down the pole gracefully as Sia's track plays in the backdrop. Kim Sharma, 41, sharing the video on her Instagram profile on Thursday, captioned her post: "Mid-week spin." In the comments section of her post, Kim Sharma's Mohabbatein co-star Preeti Jhangiani wrote: "Wow! Nice!" Kim replied to her remark and she wrote: "Thanks chickie."

Take a look at Kim Sharma's post here:

Last month, the actress trended a great deal after pictures of her with rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes surfaced on the Internet and went insanely viral. Pictures of the rumoured couple also put them on the list of trends recently. They were later spotted strolling on the streets of Mumbai.

ICYMI, here are some of the pictures of the rumoured couple together:

Kim Sharma made her big Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. The actress has also been a part of films like Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai among others.

In terms of work, she was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. The actress also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, which featured Ram Charan in the lead role.