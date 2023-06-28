Kiara-Sidharth, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur Lead Celeb Roll Call At Satyaprem Ki Katha Screening

Kiara Advani attended the screening of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha with her husband Sidharth Malhotra.

Bollywood stars arrived for the screening of the film Satyapem Ki Katha on Wednesday night in their festive best. A day ahead of the release of the romantic drama starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, its lead actors attended their film's screening in the company of their family and friends. Kiara Advani arrived for the big night with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo, who got married earlier this year, looked stunning as they smiled widely and posed together for the cameras. Kiara slipped into a gorgeous white kurta for the occasion while her husband complemented her in a shirt and jeans. Kiara Advani's father Jagdeep Advani and mom Genevieve Jaffrey were also spotted at the screening as they posed with their daughter and son-in-law Sidharth Malhotra.

Take a look at Kiara and Sidharth's picture from the screening:

Well, Kiara Advani was not the only one whose family attended the screening. Her Satyaprem Ki Katha co-star Kartik Aaryan's parents Manish and Mala Tiwari also marked their presence at their son's film's screening. For the big night, Kartik opted for a black shirt and jeans. He also posed adorably for pictures on the red carpet.

Take a look at their pictures below:

Besides the film's star cast, the screening was attended by some of the biggest names in the film fraternity. Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde and Manushi Chhillar added to the glam quotient in their beautiful evening dresses.

Take a look at their OOTN below:

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and actress Saiee Manjrekar also attended the screening. Anil Kapoor looked ageless as usual while Tiger looked dapper in a green t-shirt. Saiee looked lovely in a black dress.

Here's how the stars appeared for the screening:

Meanwhile, actor Sidharth Malhotra gave the loudest shout out to his wife Kiara in her latest Instagram entry. Kiara has been treating fans to several glamorous looks as part of the promotions of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The look in question features the actress in a red off-shoulder knit dress. Kiara shared the images with a blazing heart emoji and Sidharth Malhotra immediately reacted to the post with a bunch of fire, heart and heart-eye emojis.

Check out the post here:

However, this is not the first time Sidharth has cheered for his wife on social media. In another post shared by Kiara – in which she opted for a green dress – Sidharth once again reacted with fire, heart and heart-eye emojis.

See the couple's cute Instagram exchange below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in February, this year in Jaisalmer. On the work front, after Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Yodha.