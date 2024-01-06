Kiara Advani's Roaring Shout Out To Husband Sidharth Malhotra's Indian Police Force Trailer

Sidharth Malhotra in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force released on Friday and it is trending even a day later. The cop drama series features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The trailer got a huge shout out from actor Kiara Advani. Cheering for husband and the series' lead actor Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara wrote on her Instagram story on Friday, "Dilli ka launda" ( A boy from Delhi)." Indian Police Force, a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, will release on January 19 on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

This is what Kiara Advani posted for Sidharth:

Sidharth Malhotra, sharing the trailer of Indian Police Force on social media, wrote, "The hunt begins 19th January onwards... Indian Police Force, new series only on Prime Video India."

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba. The next part of the cop universe is Singham Again.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho, to name a few. He will next be seen in Yodha.