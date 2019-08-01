Kiara Advani's Birthday Party Guest List: Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar And Others

Kiara Advani with Shahid Kapoor at the party venue.

Highlights Armaan Jain attended Kiara's party with his fiancée Anissa Malhotra Ahan Shetty was spotted with Tania Shroff We also spotted Athiya Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor and others at the party

Kiara Advani brought down the curtains on her birthday with a grand party on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Kiara, dressed in white co ords, was all smiles for the shutterbugs as she welcomed her guests which included the likes of Shahid Kapoor (her Kabir Singh co-star), filmmakers Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Punit Malhotra, designers Manish Malhotra and Vikram Phadnis, and actors Sidharth Malhotra and Athiya Shetty, among others. Armaan Jain also attended Kiara's party with his fiancee Anissa Malhotra while Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty was spotted leaving the party with girlfriend Tania Shroff.

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in the biggest Bollywood film of 2019 Kabir Singh, looked fabulous in white. She used minimal accessories - but added a fanny pack - to finish out her look. Kiara posed with Shahid Kapoor as they left the party venue.

Kiara's white co ords look - yay or nay?

Kiara Advani poses with Shahid Kapoor.

Kiara Advani was photographed leaving the party with actor Sidharth Malhotra, with whom she co-stars in upcoming film Shershaah. Sidharth was dressed rather casually for the party in track pants and a Gucci sweatshirt.

Kiara and Sidharth co-star in Shershaah

Kiara and Sidharth left the party together.

Actress Athiya Shetty stepped out for the party in floral-printed separates.

Athiya Shetty was also at the party.

Armaan Jain brought his fiancee Anissa Malhotra along. Anissa, a Mumbai-based fashion blogger and marketing consultant, rocked an LBD. On the other hand, Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff were colour coordinated (of sorts) in white.

Karan Johar, who directed Kiara in Lust Stories and has signed her for Good News and Shershaaah, posed with Manish Malhotra. Actor Tusshar Kapoor and filmmaker Punit Malhotra were also around.

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara also has Laxmmi Bomb and Indoo Ki Jawani in the pipeline.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.