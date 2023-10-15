All That Glitters Is Actually Kiara Advani

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: scftadvani)

Is there anything Kiara Advani can't do? We think not. From keeping us glued to the screens with her acting chops to the no-makeup looks, the actress does it all like a total pro. So, what's the latest? Kiara made heads turn at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress turned muse for Falguni Shane Peacock. Kiara slipped into a tube cocktail dress. In the video, shared by the actress on Instagram, Kiara is seen ruling the ramp and how. Her stunning number featured heavy golden work makes it a must-pick for the festive season. She styled her hair in fancy braids and opted for bronze make-up. In one word – the look was iconic.

Now, take a look at Kiara Advani's “post-show feels.”

A picture of Kiara Advani with Falguni Shane Peacock from the glitzy night.

Well, this isn't the first time when Kiara Advani has walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock. In July, Kiara made a glamorous appearance on the ramp for the designer duo. She looked breathtaking in a pink bralette and a pencil skirt. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Felt magical walking the ramp for the dream duo at the opening show of couture week.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film was released on June 29. Kartik Aaryan, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee said, “Seeking to deliver a social message via a musical love story, Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, makes an important point but not before it covers itself with a whole lot of froth. Moreover, it does not say anything that Mumbai films haven't articulated in recent years…The film's two leads, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, are called upon to do most of the heavy lifting while supporting actors of the calibre of Supriya Pathak Kapur and Gajraj Rao are saddled with roles that are riddled with deleterious inconsistencies. The veterans give performances that are strikingly effective despite the odds.”