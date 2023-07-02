Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 3: Karthik Aaryan's Film Collects Over Rs 26 Crore

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani )

Satyaprem Ki Katha is picking up pace at the box office. As per Taran Adarsh, the film starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles, has earned over Rs 10 crore on Saturday, taking the three-day box office collection to a little over Rs 26 crore. Sharing details, Taran Adarsh said, “#SatyaPremKiKatha hits double digits on Day 3… The weekend growth was on the cards and if it maintains the pace, a ₹ 40 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend cannot be ruled out… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.35 cr. #India biz. #SatyaPremKiKatha is expected to post good numbers today [Sun], may even score higher numbers than the first three days [Thu - Sat]… However, the real test begins tomorrow [Mon], once the 4-day *extended* weekend has ended… The make-or-break Mon [working day] holds the key.”

Sharing further details, Taran Adarsh added, “#SatyaPremKiKatha growth / decline…Fri: [decline] 24.32% - working day after holiday. Sat: [growth] 44.29%.”

#SatyaPremKiKatha hits double digits on Day 3… The weekend growth was on the cards and if it maintains the pace, a ₹ 40 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend cannot be ruled out… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.35 cr. #India biz.#SatyaPremKiKatha is expected to post… pic.twitter.com/LI1tp0zjWR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2023

Sharing the review of the film earlier, Taran Adarsh said, “#OneWordReview...#SatyapremKiKatha :Wonderful,” and gave the film a rating of 3.5 stars. “Well-packaged entertainer with an excellent twist + captivating second half… #KartikAaryan fantastic, #KiaraAdvani top notch… #SameerVidwans' direction deserves brownie points… MUST WATCH! #SatyapremKiKathaReview."

The expert further wrote, “#SatyaPremKiKatha is a progressive film and the message / culmination is what you carry home… Minor hiccup: Excessive songs in the first hour, in fact the film would've been more impactful if it was shorter by 15 odd minutes.”

In NDTV's review of the film, Saibal Chatterjee said, “Seeking to deliver a social message via a musical love story, Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, makes an important point but not before it covers itself with a whole lot of froth. Moreover, it does not say anything that Mumbai films haven't articulated in recent years…The film's two leads, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, are called upon to do most of the heavy lifting while supporting actors of the calibre of Supriya Pathak Kapur and Gajraj Rao are saddled with roles that are riddled with deleterious inconsistencies. The veterans give performances that are strikingly effective despite the odds.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been directed by Sameer Vidwans. Previously, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan appeared together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.