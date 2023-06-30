Sidharth Malhotra's Note For Wife Kiara Advani's Katha: 'You Have My Heart'

Kiara Advani as Katha. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth Malhotra, who watched Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha earlier this week, gave the biggest shout out to his wife on social media. Sidharth posted a still of Kiara from the film, where she plays a character called Katha and he wrote in his note, "A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my heart. Kiara Advani, so happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance." He added in his Instagram story, "Kudos to you and the entire team - Kartik Aaryan, Nadiadwala Grandson #SatyaPremKiKatha." Reacting to Sidharth's note, Kiara wrote, "Thank you my love."

Read Sidharth Malhotra's note for Kiara here:

Screenshot of Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram story.

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories, among others.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho, to name a few.