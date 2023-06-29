Viral: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Adorably Shared An Umbrella In Rainy Mumbai. Watch

Sidharth and Kiara shared an umbrella

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra appeared in an Instagram-worthy moment after the screening of Kiara's new movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha hosted a lavish screening in Mumbai last night. Kartik and Kiara, the lead actors of the movie, were joined by their family members and close friends at the screening. After the screening, Kiara with her husband Sidharth made a romantic entry while making her way to the car. They were captured sharing an umbrella. Kartik also captured by the shutterbugs as he posed with his fans for selfies braving the rain. The two videos are going viral on the Internet.

Kiara and Sidharth can be seen sharing an umbrella as they head towards their car in the video. One paparazzo can be heard saying, "Lovely" in the video as soon as the couple make their entry. Addressing one of the photographers, Kiara says, "Aap bheeg rahe hai" (You are getting drenched). When a photographer says to Kiara that he likes the movie, Kiara just makes a heart emoji with her hands to convey gratitude. As one of the photographers asks Sidharth about his reaction to the movie, the actor replies to it, "Bohot bariya" (Well-done).

Coming to Kartik's video, the Shehzada actor got a pleasant surprise from his fans. As it was raining, Kartik's bodyguards were not willing to let the fans come near him. But the actor can be heard saying in the video, "Aane do" (Let her come). Kartik posed with fans for selfies before heading towards his car.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani's father Jagdeep Advani and mom Genevieve Jaffrey were also spotted at the screening as they posed with their daughter and son-in-law Sidharth. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan's parents Manish and Mala Tiwari also marked their presence at their son's film's screening. Kartik and Kiara teamed up in Satyaprem Ki Katha for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.