Kartik Aaryan Helps Kiara Advani Fix Her Dress On Stage. See Adorable Video

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan at a promotional event for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are super busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. During one such promotional event, the Shehzada actor was captured helping Kiara fix her dress by standing between her and the paparazzi. In the video, the actor can be seen shielding Kiara from the cameras and helping her fix the dress while standing on stage. After helping Kiara, Kartik can be seen getting off the stage to let his co-actor pose for the shutterbugs. Kartik, however, later joins Kiara to pose cutely for some more pictures. For the event, Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a beautiful red dress while Kartik complements her in a white casual wear.

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Kathareleased earlier this month. Sharing the trailer, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Shayad main iss duniya mein kuchh karne hi nahi aya, sivaye tumse pyaar (Maybe I didn't come to this world to do anything except to love you)." Check out the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha here:

A day after the trailer launch, the makers hosted a get-together for the team. The film's lead actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan attended the get-together at the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala's house. Also present at the get-together were Warda Nadiadwala, director Sameer Vidwans, producers Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia and writer Karan Sharma among others. The film's lead actor Kartik Aaryan posted a picture from the get-together and he wrote, "Couldn't sleep last night because of nervousness and didn't sleep today because of happiness. High on love."

This is the post shared by Kartik Aaryan:

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have previously co-starred in 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Tabu.