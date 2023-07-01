Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets 'Good Momentum' At Over Rs 16 Crore

Still from the movie. (Courtesy: YouTube)

The second day earning of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha felt the impact of "immediately after the holiday", reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Eid-release managed to register Rs 7 crore at box office on the second day after its first day earning of Rs 9.25 crore. Evening shows in the multiplex chains boosted the numbers of the second day, as per Taran Adarsh's tweet. Combining the two days, the movie has managed to pull off total Rs 16.25 crore so far. Taran Adarsh predicts, the movie will register "double digits" on its day 3 and day 4, courtesy weekend. Satyaprem Ki Katha opened its journey at box office with a mixed review. However, the movie marks Kartik Aaryan's third biggest opening after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Love Aaj Kal.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "The working day [Fri] - immediately after the holiday [Thu] - impacted the earnings of #SatyaPremKiKatha on Day 2... Evening shows, however, saw good momentum at national chains... Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr. Total: ₹ 16.25 cr. #India biz.

He added, "The #KartikAaryan - #KiaraAdvani starrer - which is riding on positive talk - should hit double digits on Day 3 and 4 [Sat - Sun]... The much-needed growth is not only important to cover lost ground, but will also place the film in a comfortable position. #Boxoffice

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Satyaprem Ki Katha two out of five stars. He wrote, "Satyaprem Ki Katha tries exceedingly hard, but largely in vain, to attain a balance between the need to provide entertainment and the urge to pontificate on a matter of undeniable import. The film swings wildly from comedy to melodrama, from facetiousness to solemnity, in an elusive search of the right blend."

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans and co-stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.