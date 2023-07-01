A Satyaprem Ki Katha Crew Member Shares Experience Of Working With Kartik Aaryan. His Reply

Kartik Aaryan posted this. (Courtesy: KARTIK AARYAN)

Kartik Aaryan has received a gratitude post from one of the crew members of his latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha. In the post, the actor was lauded for his "humble" and "respectful" gestures towards the crew members on the set. Kartik also re-shared the story on his Instagram profile and replied to it. The actor confessed that he felt emotional after reading the piece of appreciation post. Resharing the crew member's post, Kartik captioned it, "Reading this made me emotional. Sattu is truly a reflection of all your love. It's rare to find a Sattu and a family like SPKK. Thank you all for making this journey so wonderful n unforgettable."

The original post read, "Amidst this huge wave of appreciation for #satyapremkikatha and magnificent performance of 'Sattu' , I wish to take out a small moment and thank Kartik Aaryan from the very bottom of my heart. This film and its every aspect means the world to me. From the pre production to the release, it has been a wonderful heart warming journey. And one of the main reasons for that is this wonderful wonderful Superstar who has always been at his most humble self on and off the film set. Extremely respectful towards the H. O. D s and towards us Assistants. It was because of his hardworking demeanour that we felt like giving our 100% for each and every take. At the monitor, we laughed with you, cried with you and learnt to 'Love' through 'Sattu'. I just want to thank you for everything you have done for this film. know its a long post but 'Sach bolneke pehele sochneka kya?" Fans also loved the post of Kartik. One Instagram user wrote, "Respect button for kartik." Another entry read, "Wow."

Take a look at Kartik's post here:

Kartik Aaryan paid a visit to the Siddhi Vinayak temple of Mumbai on Thursday to seek blessings for his new release. He was also spotted at a multiplex of Mumbai, to have a feedback from audience. Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans and co-stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.