Shehzada Shenanigans By Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon. Special Appearance By Katori The Dog

Still from a video shared by Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Yet another promotional video? That's right! Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon cannot keep calm about their upcoming movie Shehzada and neither can we as the audience. The duo who had earlier posed in front of Taj Mahal in Agra and celebrated Makar Sankranti in Rann of Kutch, were seen interacting with the crowd in a fun-filled video uploaded by Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. "Itni Seetiyan Kyun Maar Rahe Ho (Why are you whistling so much)", Kartik can be heard asking the audience in the video as they fill the stadium with cheers upon the couple's arrival.

The clip shared by the actor on his social media handle, spans over a few seconds and is all heart. From shaking a leg to the peppy tunes of their new song Sona Munda, posing for the shutterbugs, to taking a selfie with an elderly member of the crowd, Kartik Aaryan is an absolute delight to watch. However, it is the actor's dog Katori who steals the show with his cuteness quotient. Check it out:

The video is captioned as "Sona munda with kudi kardod di (pretty boy with a girl worth crores)" and one must say that the duo does full justice to it! While Kartik looks dapper in his casual wear, Kriti shines bright in her long black dress.

Shehzada, a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, will hit the theatres on February 17. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Rohit Roy will also be playing integral roles. Notably, Shehzada will mark Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's second film together. Earlier, they had shared the screenspace in Luka Chuppi.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F. Kriti Sanon who stunned the audience with her performance in Mimi, will next be seen in Om Raut's Adipursh. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are also part of the film.

Last month, the makers of Shehzada dropped its trailer and ever since, fans have been waiting with bated breath to watch Kartik's all-new avatar.