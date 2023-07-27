Kiara Advani 'Felt Magical' Walking The Ramp At Couture Week. Her Words

Image instagrammed by Kiara Advani. (Courtesy: Kiara)

Is there anything Kiara Advani cannot do? We think not. After impressing cinema lovers with her inspired performance in her latest several movies, the actress left fashionistas asking for more when she turned showstopper for designers Falguni Shane Peacock. At the FDCI India Couture Week, Kaira Advani proved that she would make the perfect desi Barbie [Greta Gerwig, are you listening?] as she sashayed down the ramp in a pink lehenga. Sharing some glimpses of herself on and off the ramp, Kiara Advani shared just how much she enjoyed playing showstopper. Along with the carousel of lovely images, Kiara Advani said, “Felt magical walking the ramp for the dream duo at the opening show of couture week,” and added a pink heart and sparkle emoji.

In response, designer Arpita Mehta said, “Kiara, so so hot.”

Sharing a picture of themselves with Kiara Advani, Falguni and Shane Peacock also heaped praises on the actress. “Our muse for the 16th edition of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week is the gorgeous Kiara Advani. An epitome of grace and elegance, she is a perfect amalgam of traditional and modernity that resonates with our brand's aesthetic. Her versatility as an actress and her impeccable sense of style perfectly aligned with our vision for the collection ‘Renaissance Reverie' and this Barbiecore showstopper look," they wrote.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, in a recent interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, discussed her evolution as an actress. She said that now she is aware of her capabilities, and shared that she has a strong desire to challenge herself with her upcoming projects. Kiara credited her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, for being an unwavering support in her life. She added that Sidharth encouraged her to explore her full potential and advised her not to limit herself in any way.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in Ram Charan's next project Game Changer.