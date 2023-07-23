Kiara Advani Steps Out For A Date Night With Husband Sidharth Malhotra. Viral Pics Inside

Image shared on Twitter. (Courtesy: SidharthFC_)

Celeb couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are trending big time after pictures from their dinner date in Delhi went viral on social media. The star couple, who got married earlier this year in Jaisalmer, had stepped out for a romantic dinner in the capital city. However, the photos from their dinner date went viral on social media where they can be seen posing with the restaurant staff. In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning in white. Sharing the pictures, a fan account wrote, "New Pics: Mr & Mrs Malhotra spotted at a restaurant in Delhi."

Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, shutterbugs waiting outside the airport premises became anxious after they witnessed Kiara Advani lagging behind her husband Sidharth Malhotra, who strode ahead after stepping out of the car. The paparazzi voiced, "saath mein saath mein (together, together),” to the couple when Sidharth stopped and responded casually, "Aa rahe hain bhai, saath mein hi ja rahe hain (she is coming, we are travelling together only)."

Before the couple entered the airport, one of the shutterbugs can also be heard saying, "Ab toh birthday aa raha hain." For the unversed, Kiara Advani will be celebrating her 31st birthday on July 31st.

As the couple flew out of Mumbai, they were pictured in their casual best. Sidharth Malhotra wore a black sweatshirt and white pants for the travel while his wife Kiara slipped into a white top and blue pants for the onward journey

Take a look at their airport OOTDs:

Sidharth Malhotra married his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace (Rajasthan) in the presence of family and friends last month. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. They got married in Rajasthan and hosted two receptions - one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai for their industry friends.

The actor was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will also feature in Yodha.