Kiara Advani's Cryptic 'Can't Keep It A Secret' Post Is Making Fans Very Curious

Kiara Advani in a still from the video. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Guys, Kiara Advani is here with a new post. Excited, already? The actress has shared a video featuring herself on Instagram. She looks gorgeous and that infectious smile adds an extra edge to the frame. What's the occasion? It is a secret, as per Kiara, and we all will have to wait till December 2. Her caption read, “Can't keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon...Stay tuned... 2nd December.” Fans, just like us, are extremely excited about the upcoming announcement. In short, they simply can't keep calm. One of them wrote, “Is it a pre-wedding shoot?” Echoing a similar sentiment, another added, “Looks like pre-wedding.” A user asked, “She's getting married or what?” Another comment read, “Is it what I think it is? Wedding?” Meanwhile, an Instagram user simply wrote “Sidharth Malhotra” under the post. In the middle of this, a user asked, “Are you launching your own brand?” Another fan commented, “Wow looking absolutely beautiful and sensational...but what's this secret all about?” A fan added, “I think this is gonna be an advertisement or something.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been creating a lot of buzz over their rumoured wedding. Their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah was much loved by the audience and fans alike. Now, look at Kiara Advani's post:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, will release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on December 16. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Kiara plays the role of Vicky Kaushal's girlfriend Suku in the film. Introducing her character to the world, Kiara said, “Come and say hi huku with Suku. Govinda Naam Mera streaming from 16th Dec.”

Govinda Naam Mera is all about “murder, mystery, madness & masala - ALL coming to your home screens.” In the film, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of a background dancer whose wife, played by Bhumi Pednekar, is cheating on him.

Watch the trailer here:

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal recently featured in Bijli, the first song released by the makers of Govinda Naam Mera.

So are you ready for the madness?