Amid Wedding Rumours, Sidharth Malhotra Cheers For Kiara Advani's Brother Mishaal. See Post

Sidharth Malhotra has cheered for his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal in his recent Instagram post. Kiara, on Wednesday, shared a post on her Instagram handle, announcing her brother's new venture. She shared a picture of a human face sculpture and wrote, "I'm so excited for the world to witness your passion." On Thursday, Sidharth, on his Instagram stories, re-shared Kiara's post, and wrote, "Looking forward". Sidharth and Kiara have been creating a heavy buzz on the Internet ever since a report of their wedding went viral.

Here have a look:

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama that the couple has decided to get married in December and Karan Johar is "definitely" on the guest list. "Yes, the Shershaah jodi, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have locked a date this December. Though, neither side is open to talk about the impending wedding both have stated prepping for it," Bollywood Hungama quoted the source as saying.

The source added, "As of now, both Sidharth and Kiara are keeping a lid on things. But it is expected that there will be a reception in Mumbai with the industry in attendance. Karan Johar, who ensured to make his displeasure on not being invited to certain 'Bollywood shaadis' will definitely be on the guest list. Once everything is ready and the couple has finished with their prep work will they officially announce their wedding. But till then they do not want to reveal any details."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly fell in love during the shooting of Shershaah. They have not officially confirmed their rumoured relationship. However, during an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, when Karan Johar quizzed Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth, she said, "we are more than close friends." While Shahid Kapoor (who accompanied the actress) hinted at a big announcement from Kiara Advani, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime around the end of the year... it's not a movie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Thank God. Next, he will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani has Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, RC15 with Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.