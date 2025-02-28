The Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Timeline: Dating, Secret Engagement, A Wedding And Soon, A Baby

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra just announced that they are expecting their first baby, and we can not keep calm. The couple shared the happy news with a beautiful Instagram post. The image featured the lovebirds' hands as they held tiny baby socks. Their caption read, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

As Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra step into this exciting new chapter of parenthood, let's take a quick trip down memory lane and revisit their relationship journey:

1. Dating

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story began on the sets of Shershaah. Released in 2021, the film saw Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara as his love interest, Dimple Cheema. Though sparks flew early on, the duo kept their relationship under wraps – until they made it official with a dreamy wedding in 2023.

2. Proposal

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara Advani shared that Sidharth Malhotra popped the question in Rome. She revealed, “You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family."

Sharing details about the romantic moment, Kiara Advani added, “I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hun (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing."

3. Wedding

On February 7, 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, including celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and Juhi Chawla. And let us be honest – Kiara's breathtaking bridal entry and Sidharth's reaction still live in our heads rent-free.

While sharing their wedding pictures on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi (now we are permanently married)."

4. First Wedding Anniversary

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first wedding anniversary in February last year. To make the day special, they chose to be surrounded by nature. The couple shared matching pictures from their horse-riding session on Instagram.

The side note read, "It's not the journey or the destination it's the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life."

5. Second Wedding Anniversary

Earlier this month, the couple marked two years of marriage. To celebrate, Kiara shared a fun video for Sidharth. The caption read, "How it started, how it's going. Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you Sidharth Malhotra."

Sidharth Malhotra also marked the occasion with an Instagram post. He shared two unseen pictures from their wedding. In the first, Kiara beams with joy in her bridal look while Sidharth gazes at her with love. The second captures a special detail – Sidharth revealing the letter "K" in henna on his hand. He captioned it, "Happy anniversary love Kiara Advani, officially branded as yours forever!" Click here for the full story.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra last appeared in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha.