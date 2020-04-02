Khushi 'Loves Having Sister Janhvi Kapoor Around,' Per Pic

Janhvi Kapoor with Khushi Kapoor. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, on Wednesday, treated her Instafam to one of the most adorable pictures of herself and Khushi Kapoor. The Dhadak actress, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, shared a snippet of her quality time with sister Khushi on her Instagram story. In the picture, Khushi can be seen sitting on a sofa while Janhvi can be seen lying on her lap with her head on Khushi's shoulder. Sharing the lovely picture, Janhvi wrote an equally adorable note saying, "She loves having me around. Can you tell." Take a look at the Instagram story shared by Janhvi here:

A few days ago, Janhvi shared an extensive note on her Instagram profile, in which she talked about all the things that she learnt in quarantine. One of which was - her little sister Khushi being the "cooler" one. The 23-year-old actress shared a note titled "Things I've Learnt After A Week Of Self-Isolation," an excerpt from which read, "I've learnt that there are many hours in the day. I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I've learnt that I am a better painter in my head that I am in my real life. I've learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister. I've learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world. I've learnt that I don't need a reformer to work out and stay fit."

Khushi Kapoor, who studies in New York, returned to Mumbai due to the coronavirus outbreak. Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak where she shared screen space with Ishaan Khatter. Khushi, who flew off to New York in September last year for higher studies, is also an aspiring actress. She.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actress also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao, Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in the pipeline.