Khushi Kapoor's US Holiday Pics Are Giving Sister Janhvi Major FOMO

Khushi Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is currently holidaying in the US. On Wednesday, she shared several photos on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of her outing. From selfies to breathtaking views to the Post Malone concert, Khushi wrapped up her trip in one post and captioned it as: "Calliiiiiii". It seems her sister Janhvi had a major FOMO (fear of missing out) as in the comment section, she wrote, "Excuse me," followed by crying emoticons. Cousin Shanaya Kapoor commented, "What are u," followed by love-struck emoticons. Aunt Maheep Kapoor also dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Here have a look at Khushi's post:

Daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Khushi will be making her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda.

Khushi Kapoor keeps her Insta family updated by sharing her stunning pictures. A few days ago, she dropped a photo in which she looks gorgeous in a blue and green ensemble. Soon after she shared the post, her friends flooded the comment section. Sister Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Excuse me!!!". The Archies co-stars Suhana Khan and Mihir Ahuja commented, "Wowwwww" and "Elegant," respectively. Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "unreal," while Anshula Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

She also shared a sunkissed picture of herself while sipping a coffee on her couch. Check out the post below:

The Archies will release on Netflix next year.