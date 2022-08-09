Khushi Kapoor's Sunkissed Pic Grabs Cousin Shanaya Kapoor's Attention

Khushi Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor has treated her Insta family to sunkissed pictures of herself, and it is oh-so-pretty. In the images, Khushi looks pretty in an all-white ensemble sitting on a couch enjoying a cup of coffee. She is sporting no makeup look and has left her hair open. Soon after she shared the post, her cousin Shanaya Kapoor commented, "Love u," followed by a heart emoticon, while her aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped heart and love-struck emoticons. Khushi Kapoor is soon going to make her big Bollywood debut with The Archies next year.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's post:

A few days ago, Khushi Kapoor dropped behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram handle. In the image, she is standing in front of a mirror in a blue and green shimmery dress. Sharing the post, Khushi wrote, "In between changes". Soon after she shared the post, her The Archies co-star Suhana Khan commented, "Wowwowww," followed by a love-struck emoticon, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah wrote, "unrealllllll," followed by crying emoticons and Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Khushi Kapoor will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon".

She also shared a poster and captioned it as, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies".

The Archies will release on Netflix next year.