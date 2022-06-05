Khushi Kapoor Shares New Pics As She Shoots For The Archies In Ooty

Khushi Kapoor looks alluring in new post. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor, who is shooting for her upcoming Bollywood debut film The Archies in Ooty, has shared new pictures from a picturesque location. The actress has shared two posts on her Instagram, wherein we can see her enjoying nature. In the post, Khushi is looking pretty in a black crop top paired with blue jeans. She layered the look with a green jacket and a sling bag. Sharing the post, she dropped a few emoticons. Soon after she shared her post, her friend Orhan Awatramani dropped a comment. He wrote, "Sunshine on my rainy day".

Here have a look:

Khushi Kapoor will be making her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Ever since they started shooting for their upcoming film in Ooty, they have been sharing pictures from the sets on their Instagram.

On Friday, Khushi Kapoor shared pictures with her co-stars Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Ooooooty".

Here have a look:

On the same day, Suhana Khan also dropped several pictures featuring her co-stars. In the pictures, Suhana looked pretty in a black crop top paired with blue jeans. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of producer Boney Kapoor from his second wife, Sridevi. The Archies will release next year on Netflix. In the film, Khushi will play the role of Betty Cooper.