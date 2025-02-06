Khushi Kapoor Reveals Her Parents Never Allowed Her To Travel In Auto Rickshaw

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's romantic comedy Loveyapa is slated for a release tomorrow. During the promotions, Khushi and Junaid talked about their experience in public transports.

While Junaid is often spotted in auto rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai, Khushi admitted that she never travelled in an auto rickshaw beyond her "house campus."

The star kids were talking to Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast show.

When Khushi was asked if she takes auto rickshaws to travel within the city, she said, "I have taken an auto, but within the house campus."

Much to the surprise to the hosts, Khushi added, "And sometimes when we are travelling to Madh Island for shoot, we take auto then." Sharing the reason behind it, Khushi said, "Actually I was not allowed to take an auto. My parents were against it. So I used to take autos within the campus."

During the same interview, Junaid Khan revealed he often takes auto rickshaw to travel. He was stuck with his father Aamir Khan at the same signal once and surprised the auto driver by greeting his father.

Ahead of the release, Loveyapa has been making a lot of buzz. The makers had hosted special shows for industry friends and colleagues. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, film veterans Dharmendra, Rekha had already attended the special screenings.

On Wednesday night, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan came to watch the film along with Aamir and his son Junaid.

They were photographed together.

Speaking of Loveyapa, it is a typical Gen-Z love story with twists and turns.

The couple are asked to exchange their phones before taking the final step towards wedding and, eventually, their worlds take an upside down as secrets and hidden stories keep on unfolding. The film is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is up for a release tomorrow.

Khushi Kapoor made her debut alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda in the Netflix original The Archies in 2023. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Junaid Khan made his debut with the Netflix film Maharaj last year.