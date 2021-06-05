Khushi Kapoor Looks As Fresh As A Flower In This Sun-Kissed Pic

Khushi Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor and her smile are here to make our day brighter. The ever-stylish diva never fails to keep her Instagram updated with brand new pictures of herself. Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, on Saturday, dropped a new fabulous picture of herself on Instagram. As always, Khushi looks adorable in this picture too but what's new? Well, a lot. Seems like it is a floral kind of a day for Khushi Kapoor today as she can be seen wearing a fresh yellow flower in her hair. Besides that, she can also be seen wearing a blue dress with floral pattern. While everything is on point in the picture, the show stealer has to be Khushi's big bright smile that makes her look even prettier. Keeping the caption simple, Khushi just added a flower emoji and some fruit emojis.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's new picture here:

Well, this isn't the first time that Khushi has sent the Internet into a tizzy with her stunning picture. In fact, her Instagram game is quite strong, and she keeps dropping pictures of herself and her family. Recently, Khushi had a friend join her for a photo session at her house and the friend was none other than Anjini Dhawan. For those who don't know, Anjini Dhawan is the niece of actor Varun Dhawan. In the picture that Khushi shared on Instagram, she and Anjini Dhawan could be seen posing in matching satin white bottoms but different tops.

Check out the picture here:

Last week, Khushi Kapoor had shared a bunch of pictures of herself channelizing her inner "princess." Sharing the picture on Instagram, she termed herself the "Princess of........my bedroom."

Sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi is currently a student at the New York Film Academy. She also aspires to be an actress in the future.