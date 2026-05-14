Khloe Kardashian Asks Why No Clues Have Emerged In Nancy Guthrie’s Missing Case

Khloe Kardashian has shared her thoughts on the long unsolved disappearance of American broadcaster Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie. Speaking with true crime podcast host Ashley Flowers, the reality star questioned how a case with so much public attention remained unsolved in 2026.

Khloe admitted that she often got deeply interested in mystery cases and said she found several details surrounding the disappearance difficult to understand.

During the conversation, she mentioned earlier speculation involving Savannah's brother-in-law, as well as the strange ransom notes reportedly sent to media outlets shortly after Nancy vanished.

The reality TV star suggested she believed there was more information behind the scenes yet to be shared publicly.

During the Khloe In Wonder Land podcast, Khloe Kardashian said, “Nancy Guthrie. I mean, is that not heartbreaking? I don't know. I'm just like, this is 2026. I don't know if I know enough about this case, but like all the things I was reading about the brother-in-law and that kind of stuff, I'm like, 'off.' The ransom notes going to all the media outlets first. How weird was that? It's so much. And I just can't understand that in 2026, there's not like you said, that's what I don't believe, that there's not one piece of information, they're not telling us.”

Ashley Flowers explained that in many investigations, law enforcement does not always share every detail publicly. She said this often becomes difficult for families because they are already dealing with extreme emotional pain while trying to understand what happened to someone they love.

According to her, families are forced to continue with normal daily life, such as paying bills and going back to work, even while they are still searching for answers and struggling with sadness. Flowers said it can feel very strange and unfair because, while the rest of the world keeps moving forward, the lives of those affected feel completely frozen by the tragedy.

According to Khloe Kardashian, “It's also how people feel anger towards the world when someone passes away close to them and every like it's the acknowledgement that they're like, ‘Oh, the world just still everything still goes on.' I'm like, ‘It does. It sucks'.”

What's Nancy Guthrie Case

More than three months have passed since Today show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her home. She was last seen on January 31 before she was reportedly abducted by a masked man.

Since then, the case has included several disturbing developments, including alleged ransom letters asking for millions of dollars. Nancy's children have also shared emotional public videos pleading for her safe return. Investigators are looking into footage showing an armed and masked person interfering with the home's doorbell camera around the time of the disappearance.