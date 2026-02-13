2 Weeks Since US Anchor's Mother Disappeared, FBI Shares Suspect's Pic

Nearly two weeks have passed since Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC anchor and ‘Today' show host Savannah Guthrie, went missing. The 84-year-old is believed to have been taken from her Arizona home.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has shared a description of a suspect in the case and increased the reward for information from $50,000 to $100,000.

The reward is being offered for information that helps locate Guthrie or leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in her disappearance, reported CNN.

Photos and videos recovered from her missing doorbell camera show a fully masked person, who authorities say was armed, appearing to tamper with the device on the night she went missing.

The FBI described the suspect seen in the footage as a male standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build.

Investigators have also recovered multiple gloves, though it remains unclear whether they were worn by the suspect. Neighbours have also been asked by the authorities to submit any doorbell camera footage from around four weeks before Guthrie went missing, including videos showing cars, traffic, pedestrians or anything unusual that could help the investigation.

The request applies to a two-mile radius around Guthrie's home, reported CNN, adding that the area is fairly remote and located on a street where people do not usually pass through accidentally. Because of this isolation, investigators can more easily identify residents' vehicles and rule them out as suspicious.

Nancy Guthrie was dropped off at her home on the night of January 31 after spending time with family. She was reported missing around noon on February 1 after she didn't show up to watch a virtual church service, reported NBC News.

According to various reports, authorities believe Guthrie, who has limited mobility, uses a pacemaker and depends on daily medication for a heart condition, was abducted from her home.

On February 4, Savannah Guthrie made a public appeal for help in finding her mother. In a video released on Instagram, the NBC anchor sat alongside her siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, and spoke directly to those who may have her mother.

She said, “We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

On February 9, with no major developments, Savannah Guthrie posted another video on Instagram, urging the public to help in the search. She said, “We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help.”

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has drawn national attention, amid reports of ransom notes and video pleas from Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, reported Business Insider.

Recently, a California man, whom an FBI official described as a “total imposter,” was arrested and charged over allegations that he sent a fake ransom demand linked to the case.