Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia Wins The Show

Tushar Kalia with Rohit Shetty. (courtesy colorstv)

Choreographer Tushar Kalia is the winner of the TV adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Tushar Kalia won Rs 20 lakh and a brand new car. Tushar Kalia beat Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann and Faisal Shaikh to win the trophy. After his big win, Tushar Kalia posted a picture of himself with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy and he wrote in his caption: "Thank you all for your love and support." In the comments section, TV star Karan Tacker wrote: "Congratulations bro." Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan wrote: "Congrats bro."

See Tushar Kalia's post here:

Colors TV, on which the show airs, shared these pictures from the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. "Tushar has successfully won the trophy, as the winner of Khatron Ke KhiladiBhejiye unhe congratulations in the comments. #KKK12 #KKKGrandFinale," read the caption on the post.

Check out the post here:

The contestants on the show this year also included Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande and Rajiv Adatia. Rohit Shetty hosted the show.

Rohit Shetty has been hosting the TV adventure show for the longest time. Other than the Sooryavanshi director, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have hosted a few seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is an adaptation of the American television show Fear Factor.

Tushar Kalia featured as a choreographer in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, 7. He featured as a judge in the first three seasons of Dance Deewane. He also featured in the dance-based film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.