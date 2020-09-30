Khaali Peeli: Ahead Of The Film's Release, Ananya Panday Shares Pics From Her First Look Test As Pooja

Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Highlights Ananya Panday shared two pictures of herself

"Pooja... throwback to the first look test," she wrote

In one of the photos, she can be seen wearing a traditional outfit

Ahead of the release of her film Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday shared pictures from her first look test for her character Pooja. Ananya Panday co-stars with Ishaan Khatter in the film. The actress plays the role of a dancer who is hiding from her clients after she ran away with stolen money and jeweller. Sharing two pictures from her first look test, Ananya Panday wrote: "Pooja... throwback to the first look test and now the film is releasing in two days #2DaysToGo." In the first photo, the actress can be seen sporting a white top and denim shorts while in the other picture, she can be seen wearing a traditional outfit, which she paired with bangles and earrings.

Take a look:

Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan and co-produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, will release on ZeePlex on October 2. In the film, Ishaan Khatter plays the role of a taxi driver named Blackie. Earlier this month, Ishaan also posed pictures from his first look test for the film and wrote: "Man, what a blast this one has been. Thank you, Maqbool Khan, for giving me one of my favourite characters so far. Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor."

The trailer of Khaali Peeli dropped on the Internet last week. In case you haven't seen it yet, take a look now:

Khaali Peeli also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik.