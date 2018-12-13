KGF's Gali Gali: 'Mouni Roy Is Gorgeous,' Internet Can't Stop Watching The Song

Mouni Roy in a still from Gali Gali (courtesy Roymouni)

Mouni Roy just dropped a brand new song Gali Gali from upcoming Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1, featuring none other than actor Yash and herself, of course. Mouni who makes a special appearance in the movie via the song, sets the dance floor on fire in Gali Gali. The dance number, which h is set in a bar, sees Mouni Roy dance to the tunes of a reprised version of Gali Gali Mein from 1989 film Tridev, originally sung by Alka Yagnik and featuring Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani. Re-composed and programmed by Tanishk Bagchi, the new version of Gali Gali has been sung by Neha Kakkar. While sharing the song on Twitter, Mouni Roy described it in these words: "Dance your heart out to the sizzling number of the season."

Meanwhile, the Internet absolutely loves Mouni Roy's new song and delivered verdict on Twitter with comments such as: "You broke the internet today. What a sensation!" and "Mouni Roy is very gorgeous in Gali Gali and your dance makes our heartbeat faster." Meanwhile, another user added: "Mouni Roy, you are the best dancer and Neha Kakkar, your voice too."

@Roymouni is very gorgeus in #GaliGali and your dance makes our heartbeat faster as normal finally #GaliGali song out on @TSeries channel. Your looks are very gorgeus in this song — Himanshu Yadav (@whohimanshuraja) December 13, 2018

Mouni roy you are the best dancer and Neha kakkar your voice too#GaliGalisong — Nikunj Patel (@NikunjP18896835) December 13, 2018

Amazing dance... Superb — Rocking star yash (@SachinS07508137) December 13, 2018

Watch Gali Gali from KGF here:

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Kannada film KGF will release in four other languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam. The Hindi version of the film will be distributed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Movies. KGF clashes with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero at the box office on December 21.

Talking about the clash, Mr Sidhwani told news agency IANS: "I don't think it is a clash or a fight for the space. I think there is enough space. The reason we're coming on the same date is because it is an important festive date for south and we're releasing in four different south Indian languages. We couldn't have delayed it."

The cast of KGF: Chapter 1 is headlined by Yash and Srinidhi Shetty.