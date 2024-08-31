Too Risky: Search For Indian Woman Who Disappeared In Malaysia Sinkhole Halted

The Indian woman was on her way to the temple when the ground caved in.

The search and rescue operation for an Indian woman who fell into a sinkhole in Malaysia eight days ago has been halted at the site in Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, the fire and rescue department said as per The Straits Times.

However, rescue efforts would continue at the Pantai Dalam IWK sewage plant, the department added.

Findings revealed it was too risky to continue search and rescue using scuba diving methods, the department's director-general Nor Hisham Mohamad told The Straits Times.

Strong underground water currents, limited space for rescuers and the presence of debris and hard blockages are some of the risk factors that led to the decision, Mr Nor Hisham said, according to state news agency Bernama.

"When we saw the entry point, which was about two feet (60cm) wide, we were really worried that they might get stuck. There was a 'piston effect' from the water, making it impossible for them to retreat, which is very dangerous," he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

"Besides posing a high risk to scuba divers, there are also obstructions difficult for divers to navigate," he said.

Indian tourist Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, who frequently travelled to Singapore and Malaysia for business, disappeared after falling into an 8 metre-deep sinkhole on August 23. She was on her way to a temple when the ground suddenly caved in. Her husband and son were able to escape the collapse.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday assured tourists that Kuala Lumpur is safe, adding that any areas considered to be at risk of turning into sinkholes will be dealt with immediately. During a visit to Penang, he told reporters that a geotechnical study had found the cause of the incident.

Monitoring the situation, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur had explained how the search operation for the woman was being carried out and that it was in touch with the woman's family members.

"Officers are also in touch with the family members to extend continued support," it said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed officials from the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society to ensure that the search operations are conducted effectively.