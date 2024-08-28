Round-The-Clock Search For Indian Woman Who Vanished In Malaysia Sinkhole

The Indian woman was on her way to the temple when the ground caved in. (Representational)

Five days since an Indian woman, Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, disappeared in a sinkhole in Malaysia, authorities in Kuala Lumpur are continuing their round-the-clock search and rescue operation in an attempt to find her.

The Indian High Commission has been in touch with Ms Vijay Lakshmi's family and are updating them about the search and rescue operations.

48-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, who frequently travels to Malaysia and Singapore for business, disappeared after falling into the 8m-deep hole. She was on her way to the temple when the ground suddenly caved in. Her husband and son managed to escape the collapse.

According to the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, "The search and rescue (SAR) teams have been methodically deducing newer probable paths and likely locations of the missing Indian woman."

In a post on micro-blogging site X, the Indian High Commission today said that "The search continues to locate Indian citizen (Ms Vijaya Lakshmi Gali) who fell into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur on Friday 23 Aug."

Malaysian authorities continued their search, now on the fourth day, to find Ms Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, an Indian citizen, who fell into a sinkhole in KL on Friday 23 Aug. The concerned authorities- (Police, Fire & Rescue Dept, Indah Water Consortium, KL Federal Territories… pic.twitter.com/PPpt4qRfMg — India in Malaysia (@hcikl) August 26, 2024

"Local authorities, apart from Police, Fire & Rescue Dept, Indah Water Consortium, KL Federal Territories agencies, are now supported by Civil Defence Forces and specialised scientific teams with sophisticated equipment involved in the search," it stated.

Search And Rescue Ops

Explaining how the search operation is being carried out, the Indian high commission said, "After flushing through portions of drain system, search is being augmented with specialised techniques including high pressure water jets to remove obstacles, remote cameras and ground penetrating radars to map inaccessible areas."

"The Indian High Commission is in close contact with the relevant agencies engaged in the search efforts as the search has entered its fifth day. Officers are also in touch with the family members to extend continued support," it stated.

Situation Back Home

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed officials from the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society to ensure that the search operations are conducted effectively.

The chief minister, along with the Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh, has been closely monitoring the situation for the last 5 days.

