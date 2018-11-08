Trending: New Poster Of KFG Introduces Us To The 'Bloody Mines Of Kolar'

Yash on the poster of KFG. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

The makers of upcoming Kannada film KGF, shared a brand new poster along with a reminder that the trailer of the film arrives on Friday. The poster was also shared across different social media platforms by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and it even occupied a spot on the trends list on Twitter. This is the second poster of the film and it features renowned Kannada actor Yash. In the poster, Yash can be seen holding an axe in his hand and the expression on his face is intense. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel and the film's trailer will release in 5 languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Farhan Akhtar shared the poster on his Twitter account and wrote: "KGF trailer out tomorrow in 5 languages. Get ready to enter the bloody mines of Kolar."

Take a look at the poster of KFG here:

For those who don't know, KFG stands for Kolar Gold Fields. The makers of the film unveiled the film's first look on the occasion of Diwali. Farhan shared the first look on his Twitter account and wrote: "Introducing KGF- Kolar Gold Fields, a land of Power, Gold and where fortune favours the brave."

Check out the first poster of KGF here:

KGF is a Kannada period drama which will showcase the journey of a man from the streets of Mumbai to the "bloody gold mines of Kolar fields." KGF is stated to release on December 21, which also happens to be the day when Aanand L Rai's Zero, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will hit the screens. Besides Yash, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken and Achyuth Rao among others. The film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur.