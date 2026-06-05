Kevin Hart Says This Celebrity Is Completely Off Limits For A Roast

Kevin Hart has opened up about the celebrity roasts and the pressure that comes with sitting in the hot seat. He was the main target of Netflix's Roast of Kevin Hart, where comedians and celebrities joked about his career, personal life and past controversies. While he handled the event, Hart now believes future roasts may be harder to pull off because of the many controversies.

The Jumanji star said it might be hard to find another big star willing to get roasted in public. He pointed to LeBron James as an example who could handle such pressure. However, Hart made it clear that there is one celebrity he thinks should never be roasted and it's Oprah Winfrey. He said the idea itself feels impossible and joked that if Oprah ever agreed to it, he'll personally try to stop it from happening.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kevin Hart said, “It's tough, man, because you're following two really big roastes, right? And now, there's been so much conversation after this roast. The sensitivity attached to the roast will prohibit the next person from stepping up. So, I don't know who's brave enough to do it. It's extremely ballsy. But it has to be a real big name. If LeBron were to say, ‘I'll do it.' That's a big roast. LeBron's sitting in the chair knowing what comes with it. That would be a big roast.”

When Kimmel asked, “What about Oprah? Would that be that would that be unacceptable? That'd be like spray painting the Sistine Chapel.”

“If I found out that Oprah said she wanted to do it. I'm driving 100 miles per hour to Oprah's house. ‘You cannot do this.' No shot,” Kevin Hart added.

The Roast of Kevin Hart featured a star studded lineup that included comedians and celebrities such as Jeff Ross, Chelsea Handler, Pete Davidson, Draymond Green, Tony Hinchcliffe and Katt Williams. The special also included surprise appearances from Dwayne Johnson and Tom Brady. It followed the success of The Roast of Tom Brady in 2024, that included Justin Bieber, Charlie Sheen, Donald Trump, Pamela Anderson, Bruce Willis and Alec Baldwin.