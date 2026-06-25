Whitney Houston's Bodyguard Reveals The Truth Behind Her Fall On Oprah Winfrey Show

Whitney Houston's bodyguard has shed some light on what actually happened on the Oprah Winfrey show. Denying that the late singer fell off the stage or that she was high, he said no such thing happened.

During an interview with TMZ, Ray Watson recalled the exact moment from 2009.

Whitney Houston's Bodyguard Reveals The Late Singer Was Not ‘High'

The bodyguard shared that Whitney was coming towards the front of the stage and could not see the edge, and that is why she went down. Ray explained that the edge of the stage was in a dark spot and someone had tried to call out for her to be careful, but she fell eventually. However, according to Ray, Whitney was not embarrassed and instead “she laughed it off".

Ray, who was Whitney's personal bodyguard for more than a decade, disagreed with Oprah's claims and revealed the singer simply stepped in the wrong spot.

Whitney Houston's Estate Comments on Oprah Winfrey's Claims

Previously, in an official statement to TMZ, Pat Houston, who runs Whitney's estate, shared, “Whitney absolutely fell off the stage, but it was during a sound check, and it was due to the darkness of the area and her unfamiliarity with the stage. She was absolutely not high."

Acknowledging Whitney's addiction struggles, Pat added, “Like many people, she faced personal battles, but it is inaccurate and unfair to attach that struggle to every performance or every chapter of her life. What the studio audience witnessed on stage was the result of discipline, talent, and commitment, not the assumptions others project."

Oprah Winfrey Claims Whitney Houston Fell Off the Stage While on Drugs

During her appearance at the Cannes Lions International Festival, Oprah Winfrey recalled Whitney Houston's appearance on her show. “I had such trust from 'The Oprah Show' audience … I think it was Houston's last show with us, and she had gone back on drugs," Winfrey said, adding, "The day she came to my show and then to perform in front of the audience, she was not clean, and she fell off of the stage." Winfrey then revealed that she had to ‘beg' her audiences not to reveal the incident to the media.