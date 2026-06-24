Oprah Winfrey Shares Untold Story About Whitney Houston’s 2009 Stage Accident

Oprah Winfrey has shared a little known story about Whitney Houston that remained private for years. During a recent appearance at Cannes Lions, the media icon revealed that she once personally asked audience members not to share photos after a troubling incident involving the late singer during a 2009 appearance on her show.

According to Winfrey, while preparing to perform in front of a live audience, the singer fell off the stage. Oprah said she immediately worried about the impact the images would have if they were released publicly.

Believing that the photos could cause serious damage to Houston's reputation, she asked audience members to keep the moment private.

Despite many having cameras, the photos never surfaced online. Looking back, Winfrey described the experience as remarkable and suggested that keeping such an incident private was much harder in today's world.

In a video shared by Variety, Oprah Winfrey said, “I was interviewing Whitney Houston on one of her last interviews and we did the whole greeting thing and then I stopped the cameras and I went backstage and I say, ‘So tell me what do you want? What do you want to happen here and I'm going to tell you what I want to happen here?' And that was one of the most powerful interviews.”

“Do you all know this is an amazing thing that happened? I had such trust from the Oprah show audience that Whitney did I think it was her last show with us and she had gone back on drugs.

“The first interview I did with her when we gone behind stage and I asked her about her intention, she was clean, but the day she came to my show then to perform in front of the audience, she was not and she fell off of the stage.”

“I knew that if that story got out that she'd fallen off of the stage that everybody would be, that she would be destroyed by that. So even though the audience was there and the audience had cameras, I begged them not to put those pictures out because it would ruin her life and they did not. That would not happen today, I can tell you,” Oprah Winfrey added.

Whitney Houston made her final appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in September 2009 as part of a special episode promoting I Look to You, which became the last album released during her lifetime. Less than three years later, the legendary singer died in February 2012 at the age of 48 after she was found unresponsive in a room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.