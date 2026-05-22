Oprah Winfrey Credits Pet Dogs For Helping Her Accept Ageing Process

Oprah Winfrey has opened up on her love for dogs ahead of the release of a new mini-series called Life is Better With Dogs.



The series, which will air on Oprah's YouTube channel, will feature voiceovers by the 72-year-old former talk show host.

Before the show's release, Oprah sat down with People for a chat about how dogs have influenced her life.



She recalled that while she always wanted a dog, her father had absolutely forbidden having the animals in their house. Oprah, who was then a teenager, decided she would get her dog after she moved out.



Years later, when she was 20, the talk show host got an Afghan hound named Kashmir. “From then on, I've never been without a dog companion,” Oprah told People.



The 72-year-old has shared her home with 21 dogs over five decades. “Dogs have always been the love of my life,” Oprah added.



She credits the animals with helping her “live well”. "One of the reasons why I actually believe I'm in the prime of my life is because I've learned presence from my dogs. I've watched my dogs, who are just living in the moment. They are fully present," Oprah explained.



The ex talk show host also spilled the beans about her current pet, a 17-year-old cocker spaniel named Sadie.



Oprah said that she almost lost Sadie last year, but the dog bounced back. While the animal still faces health issues, Oprah credits Sadie and other dogs with helping her accept the ageing process.



“I've learned even when you don't move as well and things go wrong, life is still good," she added.



The entrepreneur recently inked an exclusive multiyear deal to bring her book club, podcast and old episodes of The Oprah Winfrey Show to Amazon. The deal also gives Amazon rights to the video and audio distribution and ad-sales rights to Oprah's podcast across all channels, as per Variety. The contract will also see the podcast expand to two new episodes weekly from the summer. While Amazon's Wondery will distribute the podcast across its services, including Audible, Amazon Music and Prime Video, the entertainment giant is still undecided on how it will present the old installments of Oprah's talk show on its services.