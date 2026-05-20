Meet The Actors Leading The Race To Become The Next James Bond

The search for the next James Bond is finally on after years of nonstop rumours and fan discussions. Ever since Daniel Craig stepped away from the 007 role, people have continued guessing the actor could become the next face of the long running spy franchise. Over the years, names like Rege-Jean Page and Tom Holland have regularly appeared in online debates.

Now, a major new update has brought fresh attention to the future of Bond. Nina Gold, one of Britain's most respected casting agents, has officially joined the search for the next 007 actor.

They will now work closely with producers and director Denis Villeneuve as they begin the important task of choosing the next actor to take over the iconic role and here are a few top contenders who could replace Craig as James Bond.

While past James Bond films have usually featured older and more experienced actors in the lead role, reports now suggest producers may be planning to introduce a younger version of the spy for the next movie.

According to Vanity Fair, several actors are believed to be among the top names being considered for the part. These reportedly include 26 year old Tom Francis, who recently auditioned for the role. Other actors said to be in the race include Aaron Taylor Johnson, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, Eternity actor Callum Turner and Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page.

Henry Cavill was also linked to the James Bond role, but the actor may no longer be a top choice if producers are actually planning to cast a younger version of 007. Other actors reportedly being discussed for the role include Jonathan Bailey, Harris Dickinson, F1 star Damson Idris, The White Lotus actor Theo James and Aaron Pierre.

Amazon MGM Studios recently confirmed that the search for the next James Bond actor has officially started. The studio explained that it does not plan to reveal detailed information or speak publicly about individual actors while auditions and casting decisions are still taking place. At the same time, the company said it understands how excited fans are and promised that more updates about the future of the 007 franchise will be shared once the process moves ahead.