Jimmy Kimmel Takes A Dig At Donald Trump With “James Bond” Joke

Late Night TV host Jimmy Kimmel has taken a swipe at US President Donald Trump, reigniting the long-running feud on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He mocked the president over a viral White House post that seemingly portrayed him as the next James Bond.

The controversy began after social media lit up with an edited image shared by the White House. It showed Trump holding a gun alongside the iconic “007” logo and the slogan “Make America Great Again.”

The post drew massive attention online because it came shortly after casting director Nina Gold, who is helping search for the next James Bond, discussed what qualities the future 007 actor should possess in the iconic franchise during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Gold reportedly said the next Bond should commit to multiple films and “ooze sex appeal.”

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump

Kimmel wasted no time turning the viral moment into comedy during his monologue. “Grab 'em by the Octopussy. We got a new James Bond in town,” Kimmel joked, referencing the 1983 Bond film Octopussy as well as Trump's infamous Access Hollywood remarks.

The comedian continued mocking Trump's appearance, online behavior, and the White House's decision to share the Bond-themed image, adding another chapter to their years-long public feud.

“Trump also posted about how young he looks. He said, ‘President Trump ages in reverse,'” Kimmel said, then adding, “Like, you're not aging in reverse. Wearing diapers does not mean you're aging in reverse.”

He later delivered another sharp jab, quipping, “I think 007 is his approval rating right now.” The late-night host also criticised Trump's social media priorities amid ongoing political tensions and rising living costs.

“Imagine being a very unpopular president in the middle of a very unpopular war. The cost of everything is skyrocketing. Gas is very expensive,” Kimmel said. “And you are spending your time posting online about how hot you are, how you captured an alien and how you should be the next James Bond.”

The renewed attention comes as the search for the next James Bond has officially begun. Earlier this week, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed casting for the iconic spy role is now in progress following the Broccoli family's decision to step back from creative control of the franchise in February 2025.

“The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The next “Bond” film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, though no casting announcements have been made.

Jimmy Kimmel And Donald Trump's Feud Continues

Kimmel has frequently targeted Trump and his administration in his comedy routines for years, with the pair's public feud repeatedly escalating.

The tension intensified in 2025 following a controversial monologue about the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, during which Kimmel criticised what he described as the “MAGA gang” and compared Trump's reaction to “a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.” Following the monologue, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr publicly condemned Kimmel's remarks, calling them “the sickest conduct possible” and warning there could be consequences.

Hours later, Nexstar Media Group announced it would stop airing “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “for the foreseeable future,” though the suspension was short-lived. Less than a week later, ABC confirmed the show would return on air on September 23, 2025.

Since then, Kimmel and Trump have continued trading public shots, with the comedian frequently criticizing the president during his nightly monologues while Trump fires back online.